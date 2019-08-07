I have attended numerous school board meetings in the past year and I am concerned about how our tax dollars are being spent and the lack of maintaining a balanced budget.
The Davenport School District has very low credibility with the State of Iowa because of budgets in the red for so many years. This has made it difficult on the district because extreme measures have to be made in a short period of time to get the budget in line.
Tough decisions have to be made because of declining enrollment. The last straw for me was the sale of the Lincoln School building at a discounted price.
I am planning on running for the Davenport School Board and I am putting out a plea for other business owners in the district to do likewise. The first date to file nomination papers is August 26 and the last date is September 19.
I know it is a huge time commitment but it is important for the students of this district that we make the best use of taxpayers dollars and live within our means.
I am a 1969 graduate of Davenport Central High School. Our four children are graduates of Davenport West High School. We now have three grandchildren at West and at Walcott. All have and are getting a great education.
Kent D. Paustian
Walcott