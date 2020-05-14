Letter: Running against the Scott County establishment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 2nd is the date of the Republican primary election, and I hope that Republican voters will write in Maria Dickmann as their best choice for the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

I am running because I believe we need to keep our taxes low and end wasteful spending. In these challenging times, with so many Scott County families hurting, we simply cannot afford the luxury of raising taxes. I believe we need to hold the line on property taxes, sales taxes and income taxes on working class and middle class families.

The county establishment apparently does not see it that way; they went to great lengths to try to keep me off the ballot. But I believe strongly that the establishment has failed us, and we need to get back to our basic principles: helping small businesses, not out-of-state multinationals; ending wasteful spending and focusing on our real priorities; and minimizing taxes on the middle class.

I am the one Republican candidate championing proactive action to contain costs in the long run. I am running for the Board of Supervisors because I want to be part of steering the county towards long range planning and greater civic engagement.