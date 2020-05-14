Letter: Running scared

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The spiritual battle for America continues, and I had hoped that maybe it would cease with the reopening of the churches. This, I thought, until I read of the action of some Missouri officials who are going to request the names and addresses of all the members of a church that hold services in defiance of the order to cease coming together to worship. See, if they get sick, the government knows where to go and get you. Thus the hospital becomes the new "jail."

Well, maybe people are running scared and Satan wishes to really keep churches closed. Churches have given up the freedom to worship in favor of safety. Thus, I am reminded of what Ben Franklin said: "They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety."

The Catholic Church in Iowa has closed all to the real presence of Jesus Christ. All masses are closed for the safety of all the people. Saint Padre Pio has noted that "The Earth could exist more easily without the sun than without the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass."

It is time to open up the Catholic churches for Mass or the quote from Jesus rings hollow, "Jesus I Trust in You." Beware, because Satan will not give up easily.

William M. Grothus

Bettendorf

