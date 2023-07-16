One of my goals since moving back to the Quad-Cities is to run the Bix, the premier run of the area. Kind of like the Double Bridge run in Pensacola, Florida, both runs have their challenges two moderate hills on the double bridge but also spectacular views of the gulf coast.

The Bix on the other hand has views of the mighty Mississippi, and the forever hill! After starting the run in downtown Davenport within view of the river we take a right turn that has a long hill. Imposing to me, we consider speed bumps hills in Pensacola.

After a challenging hill we reach the summit or what I considered the top. But the joke was on me the run got real easy and then I noticed something, we were going downhill. The downhill got steeper as I went. Plodding along thinking that maybe we were on a loop that would eventually flatten out. Then people were coming back toward me and headed the way we just came. That is when it dawned on me that we were on a forever hill. A never-ending ascent with a teaser of a little downhill thrown in.

I started to laugh to myself that the running gods have played another trick on me, a challenge that you have to take on or quit. And since quitting is not in me I took on the challenge accepting my fate knowing that I would be close to the last finishers. But I finished and that is all that matters.

Charles Mathews

Rock Island