Russian meddling in foreign media goes back a long time. For example, early in 1905, the Russians gave about 8,000 British pounds sterling each month to newspapers in Paris in the hope of engaging French public opinion in support for a large loan from the French government. In 1906, the Russian Foreign Ministry organized a press department to plant favorable articles in the foreign press. This included hiring writers in various capitols to write favorable lead articles that government officials were likely to read.
Clearly, Russia’s recent intrusion in global social media is nothing new. And clearly, I don’t think we can expect it to end any time soon.
