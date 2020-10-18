Letter: Sacred issues

I consider myself a very pro-life person, feeling life is sacred from the moment of conception to death. I, as a Catholic, also feel like Pope Francis that Catholics cannot tolerate racism and also "claim to defend the sacredness of every human life."

Many people determine the candidate they will vote for on one issue. I think we as Catholics, or a person of any religion, should not have a closed mind and should rather weigh many issues before determining who we should vote for.

The Catholic Church’s teaching does not prohibit a Catholic from voting for a pro-choice candidate. The teaching of Pope Francis, Pope Benedict XVI, and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops all permit a Catholic to vote for a pro-choice candidate.

According to Pope Francis, "Following Jesus means swimming against the tide, renouncing evil and selfishness." Our nation is in a spiritual crisis, and our faith and patriotism compel us to speak clearly and to act.