Letter: Sacred lands

Environmentalists have two big wins to be thankful for this year. In July, Congress passed the Great American Outdoors Act, which is a historic bipartisan win for conservation. This act guarantees full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which was created in 1964. Congress also passed the bipartisan Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which would fund state and tribal plans to protect at-risk wildlife.

Unfortunately, there are so many other environmental losses to the administration’s anti-environmental policies. Right now the Trump administration has entered the last phase of their rush to lease oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the largest national refuge in the nation. This is not only opposed by numerous environmental groups, but even by numerous banks who are refusing to provide loans to the oil industry for drilling in the Refuge (Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citi and Morgan Stanley).