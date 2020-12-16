Letter: Sacred lands

Environmentalists have two big wins to be thankful for this year. In July, Congress passed the Great American Outdoors Act, which is a historic bipartisan win for conservation. This act guarantees full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which was created in 1964. Congress also passed the bipartisan Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which would fund state and tribal plans to protect at-risk wildlife.
Unfortunately, there are so many other environmental losses to the administration’s anti-environmental policies. Right now the Trump administration has entered the last phase of their rush to lease oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the largest national refuge in the nation. This is not only opposed by numerous environmental groups, but even by numerous banks who are refusing to provide loans to the oil industry for drilling in the Refuge (Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citi and Morgan Stanley).
The administration has also changed their usual procedure for obtaining public comment by reducing the timeline and only allowing comments via U.S.mail. These lands are sacred to Alaska native communities and provide habitat to thousands of native species. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will only accept comments from the public that are physically mailed to their Alaska office by December 17 at: State Director, BLM - Alaska State Office, 222 W. 7th Avenue, Mailstop 13, Anchorage, AK 99513-7504.
Lori O’Dell McCollum
Rock Island
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!