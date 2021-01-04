Letter: Sacrifice for socialism

The fear of socialism looms over our land. How to stop the beast in its socialized tracks? I have the answer. Abolish Social Security, Medicare, farm subsidies, public schools, state universities, federal and state highways and roads, all pensions, progressive tax tables, national and state parks, the U. S. central bank, to begin. The 1848 "Communist Manifesto" proposed some of these. The others have been added since by progressives. For example, President Teddy Roosevelt created the first national park over a century ago.