Letter: Sacrifices

A question to consider: In 2001, 2,996 Americans were killed by terrorists. In response, tens of thousands of our best and bravest were sent off to war. Parents and grandparents willingly sent their children. Thousands died, tens of thousands were wounded and remain disabled, even more suffer from PTSD. We have veterans committing suicide in record numbers. These have been extraordinary sacrifices, made to defend American lives.
Now, however, in 2021 with American COVID-19 deaths approaching 800,000, many of these same parents and grandparents, who sent their kids to make those sacrifices, are unwilling to protect American lives by wearing a paper mask when they go shopping. Yes, these same conservative patriots are unwilling to put a needle in their arm to end this epidemic that kills over 1,500 Americans every day. I think we should honestly ask why.
Dennis Olson
Long Grove