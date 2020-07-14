Letter: Sacrificing children

Why does Donald Trump appear to hate our children and wish to consign them to a death sentence? Yet, white Protestant Evangelicals have declared Trump "the most pro-life president ever," forgetting Jesus's admonition: "The Kingdom of heaven belongs to such ones." Why does President Trump want to place our children in danger? The economy, stupid!

Trump planned on running in 2020 on the economy. COVID-19 drove the economy south. To put parents back to work requires cheap child-care, and opening public schools is the answer. Trump understands the cowardly nature of the American body-politic that behaves more like the German people under demagogues like Hitler in the 1930s and the Soviet people under Stalin until 1953; we seem unable to resist "suggestions" from Trump, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sacrificing "science" to Trumpism and Republican governors announcing the opening of schools regardless of COVID-19 infestation.

Trump's behavior displays the cult of the individual cultivated among the American 1% and right-wing-religion 30%. Importantly, Americans are behaving like the Soviet people. This analogy concerns America's future — and how the cult of the personality of Trump, like Stalin, gradually grew. The cult becomes at a specific stage the source of a series of exceedingly serious and grave perversions of democratic principles.