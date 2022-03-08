Letter: Sad use of surplus

As a longtime sailboat owner who has kept a slip at Lake Macbride in Solon for 20-plus years, I can testify to the quality of the Iowa state park system, the expertise, thoughtfulness and professionalism of the Department of Natural Resources staff and the beauty we have around us thanks to the work and workers who came before.

It's very sad to hear that despite a surplus in the state budget, the Republican-led government has chosen to not invest in the state park housing units, a valuable perk and asset to any park user and a bonus to the rangers.

I would guess that investing in our parks and the workers of the DNR would do more to attract citizens to our state than flat tax windfalls to those who value money over life experience.

Sadly, as long as the majority of voters in the state of Iowa fail to employ critical thinking the governor will stay in her state-funded and maintained mansion for several more terms.

Patrick Stolley

Davenport

