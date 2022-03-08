 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Sad use of surplus

Letters to the editor

As a longtime sailboat owner who has kept a slip at Lake Macbride in Solon for 20-plus years, I can testify to the quality of the Iowa state park system, the expertise, thoughtfulness and professionalism of the Department of Natural Resources staff and the beauty we have around us thanks to the work and workers who came before.

It's very sad to hear that despite a surplus in the state budget, the Republican-led government has chosen to not invest in the state park housing units, a valuable perk and asset to any park user and a bonus to the rangers.

I would guess that investing in our parks and the workers of the DNR would do more to attract citizens to our state than flat tax windfalls to those who value money over life experience.

Sadly, as long as the majority of voters in the state of Iowa fail to employ critical thinking the governor will stay in her state-funded and maintained mansion for several more terms.

Patrick Stolley

People are also reading…

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Going backward

Letter: Going backward

Thanks to Sarah Hayden for her article on the Rock Island County drop-off recycling centers. As a condo dweller, I relied on the drop-off cent…

Letter: Two types

Letter: Two types

There are only two types of Dispatch-Argus readers. The first are those who miss Meg McLaughlin's sublime photos, and the others are sociopaths.

Letter: Iowa's decline

Letter: Iowa's decline

Congratulations, Iowa! You have gone from one of the best states in the nation to one of the worst in education.

Letter: A looming mistake

Letter: A looming mistake

I read with interest your Sunday editorial, "Turning a blind eye." Your word of caution is well-placed. I was an employee of Eastman Kodak Com…

Letter: Shopping elsewhere

Letter: Shopping elsewhere

With only one lane in each direction on 3rd and 4th streets, as proposed by Davenport, I'll avoid both streets completely and shop somewhere e…

Letter: A dastardly deed

Letter: A dastardly deed

Please, please, please don't change 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic after 60-some years. Everyone is so used to the one-ways, there wil…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News