Letter: Safety at school

As a parent in the Bettendorf District, I want students to receive a quality education in a safe environment. I have followed the school board election. One new candidate stood out: Linda Smithson. Linda understands the workings of the school board. She is enthusiastic about engaging with constituents. She has carefully considered the issues facing our district and is open to collaboration and problem solving. Above all, her top priority is the well-being of students in the district.

One critical issue is student safety at school. Addressing student safety will impact the quality of our district going forward. On a more personal note, it is of great concern to me as a parent. I want my children to be safe at school. Children need to feel safe to succeed academically.

The common belief in our society is that harsher punishments will stop problem behaviors. Several other board candidates have cited "lack of accountability" as the root cause of behavior problems. It is implied that harsher punishments will fix behavior problems. This may sound valid on the surface, but unfortunately it does not work. It is ineffective because it does not attempt to understand why students are behaving badly.