I observed two roofing contractors in my neighborhood in LeClaire recently installing roofing on two different houses while lightning was streaking in the sky. One contractor did pack up for the day, but did not do so before risking lives. I finally had to drive down the street and yell from my vehicle at the other contractor to get the workers to come down. Then I called the contractor and relayed my concern.
I understand these roofers want to make a full paycheck every week, but if you are killed by lightning, money is nothing. Local roofing contractors, please enforce “safety first” among your workers. Whether in heat or lightning safety training is vital in keeping workers safe. I understand that most of these are your “subcontractors,” but your company name is on the sign in the yards. Also, insurance companies that are paying for these roof repairs, ask questions or even show up on the job to make sure you are not going to have a life or bodily insurance claim. At the end of the day, I just want to see everyone go home safely.
Dave Noll
LeClaire
Editor's note: Noll is retired after spending 38 years in construction.