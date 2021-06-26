Letter: Same old tactics

It has been said the level of psychopaths is equal to the politicians and top level CEOs that are in 1st World countries. Some estimates are that 20% of CEOs are primary or secondary psychopaths. In other words, the inmates are running the asylum.

Although they are predictable, they are also very clever, but not intelligent. They use the same tactics over and over as long as they keep working. Hence, the situation we find ourselves in today.

I find it fascinating how they can manipulate public opinion (manufacturing consent) and manage to turn the plebs against each other, e.g., left vs. right, north vs. south, my sports team against yours, masked vs. unmasked, etc., while they steal, lie and cheat the taxpayers out of money, while they pay no taxes. It's like the magician' s slight of hand tricks. Presto!

But alas, what's a child to do ? How about peaceful non-compliance? Just say know? (sic) How about hugging your family and friends? How about not social distancing? (That's an oxymoron if I ever heard one. How about treating your fellow human being as if he or she was part of you? (We all come from the same "stardust").

We will get through this, because the truth always comes out. Then watch the crooks run for their bunkers. You can run, but you can't hide.