Letter: Sanctuary cities pose dangers

Few things in modern American life more blatantly defy common sense than “sanctuary cities.” A little common sense might have prevented the killing of Kate Steinle in San Francisco in July 2017.

USA Today reported that the accused killer, Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, a Mexican illegal alien with a 20-year felony drug record, had been deported five times but somehow was able to return to the USA.

Here’s a good example of the problem. Lopez-Sanchez was in the San Francisco County jail in April 2017 and should have been deported. Federal immigration authorities had lodged a detainer, seeking to get custody and do just that. All they needed was a phone call or other contact from the sheriff’s office.

The contact was never made. Because of a city ordinance that prohibits police from honoring detainers except in rare cases. After a local charge against Lopez-Sanchez was dropped, he was held for 3 weeks, then put on the streets.

San Francisco is one of the 300 cities across the USA with sanctuary laws aimed at separating federal immigration enforcement from local policing. Putting a long-term felon on the street is the antithesis of ensuring public safety.

Mike Steffen

Moline

