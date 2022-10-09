 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sanctuary programs

Can't afford a trip for the family, paying for hotel rooms, meals, etc.? President Biden and Gov. Pritzker, always generous with our tax money, will meet your desires with their sanctuary programs.

Just go to Mexico, sneak across the border, turn yourself into the border patrol, and give them a sob story about how bad things were someplace else (don't worry, they are too overwhelmed to check it).

They will furnish travel necessities (including baby formula — the word is that there is plenty of formula available for border crossers) and put you on an air-conditioned bus or even a plane to someplace like Chicago. There you will be put up in a hotel where you probably have your choice of the hotel's restaurant menu. Or, you might end up living on a military base. (Talk about irony, invaders being housed with the people sworn to defend us from invasion!)

Of course, you are supposed to keep immigration authorities informed of your whereabouts, but, again, don't worry, with millions of you now roaming the country, they are not likely to catch up with you. Enjoy!

John Dixell

Rock Island

