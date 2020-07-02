Letter: Sarcastic gratitude for voting bill

Congratulations, Roby Smith, on getting mail-in ballots more under control by the Iowa Republican Party. I suppose this is in line with President Trump’s campaign to help control the voting process to make sure our representation keeps fulfilling minority interests.

Given the models by states like Mississippi and Alabama and other Deep Southern states have used for years to drive them into the lead regarding health, education, safety, and industry; your work to convert Iowa seems exemplary.

My anticipation to stand in line, no matter how long, uncomfortable or dangerous to vote this fall cannot be overstated. Although I can’t think of any single issue that is more important to me than the well being of the greatest number if Iowa citizens, you can count on me voting our best interest.

Good luck.

Paul Venaglia

Bettendorf

