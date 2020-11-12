 Skip to main content
Letter: Satire
Its my opinion that Iowa needs red flag laws. When the citizen is red-flagged they also should be given a mental health evaluation. The red-flagged are obviously dangerous to themselves and others. Then hopefully the flagged can be committed and sent to one of the many mental institutions that President Donald Trump wants to reopen. The anti-violence movement must take no chances. We need to stop the criminal before the crime. End satire.

Mike Maschmann

Long Grove

