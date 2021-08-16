 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Satire
topical

Letter: Satire

I am writing to respond to a viewpoint letter written by Bill Long entitled "Cover Up?" that appeared in this newspaper Aug. 9.

I want to compliment Mr. Long for his well-written satirical letter. I thought he was serious until he referred to a "Covid Panel" consisting of Moe, Larry, and Curly that are controlling the public's thought process and information. You got me, Mr. Long.

The final line calling the current administration evil was the frosting on the cake. I am looking forward to future letters from you, because satire is becoming a lost art.

Ned McKenna

Colona

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News