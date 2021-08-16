Letter: Satire

I am writing to respond to a viewpoint letter written by Bill Long entitled "Cover Up?" that appeared in this newspaper Aug. 9.

I want to compliment Mr. Long for his well-written satirical letter. I thought he was serious until he referred to a "Covid Panel" consisting of Moe, Larry, and Curly that are controlling the public's thought process and information. You got me, Mr. Long.

The final line calling the current administration evil was the frosting on the cake. I am looking forward to future letters from you, because satire is becoming a lost art.

Ned McKenna

Colona

