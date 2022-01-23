Letter: Save democracy

American democracy is currently looking for new leadership and new direction. The mid-term election of 2022 could start to be the downfall of our democracy. The American voters will decide which direction our government should be leading.
Can we as a country enable the Party of Donald Trump to destroy our voting rights, a woman's right to abortion, civil rights, labor rights and rights to freedom of the press? Can we see Jim Jordan as speaker of the House, and Ted Cruz as Senate majority leader?
The Party of Trump will do everything it can do to destroy democracy as we know it. But do they really care?
Do Americans want to live under authoritarian leadership? The Party of Trump already is. When we listen to Fox News, it has been "brainwashing" the American voter that we will be much better off with authoritarian government leadership.
I will be pleading with every American that your vote could be the difference between democracy and future authoritarian leadership. The Party of Trump will do everything it can to make sure it doesn't lose another election. Only, we the American voter, will be left to make sure this will not happen. Heaven help us all.
Dave Fuller
Davenport