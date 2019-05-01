The statewide penny sales tax for school infrastructure was established in 2008 and was set to expire in 2029. With 10 years left, schools asked to renew it so it would not hinder their budget process and bonding for future projects. This week, that penny sale tax was extended in the Iowa Legislature.
As a school board member prior to becoming a state senator, I have seen the importance of SAVE to the 330 school districts across this state. I have been an advocate for the extension and was part of a group of school board members that met with Governor Kim Reynolds to illustrate how SAVE has benefited our districts and our taxpayers.
Some reasons include:
• Maintenance of buildings; some are over 50 years old.
• Improved school safety.
• The ability to purchase equipment that previously relied on Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) funds or new bond issues.
• Allowing growth for pre-school programs and all-day kindergarten critical to the achievement of our youngest learners.
• Equalizing learning opportunities by addressing discrepancies in art, music and science facilities to ensure all students have access to quality instruction.
• Paying off the principal of construction projects and retiring bonded indebtedness, saving property taxpayers thousands of dollars in interest payments.
Our public school buildings are paid for with taxpayer money and we have an obligation to maintain them. Extension of SAVE will allow districts to provide safe, secure and future-ready learning environments so we can prepare our students to compete in the global workforce.
Senator Chris Cournoyer
LeClaire