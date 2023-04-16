“Our America”?

In the last election cycle, the GOP skipped the publication of a platform, implying, “You know what we stand for.” An unwavering set of fear-driven, and largely anti-democratic ideals comes from the far right and a recent letter entitled “The left aspire to diminish our America” captured this angry spirit.

“Our America?” It appears to me that those in that America have their ears to the tracks laid by Fox, OAN and Newsmax, fountains of alternative facts and conspiracy theories, leading inexorably to the all-important bottom line. The imagined enemies of “our America” are there—"the colleges”, CRT, IRS, woke, illegals, The View, DOJ, far left extreme Democratic Party — taken verbatim from any Trump speech or tweet.

When a writer defines Critical Race Theory as “changing the truth of history,” you know what silo that writer calls home. Let’s get this straight. “Woke” means “kind.” “CRT” means “historical facts in service of equality.” The vague, ill-informed taunts of the MAGA crowd are hoary relics of the mythical time “when America was great.” When I am exhorted to “Save our children and this great USA," I hear the angry chant, “USA! USA!” and its implied xenophobia, racism, and homophobia. How about if “Our America” were saved from the rancorous, fact fearing echo chamber of the far right?

Leslie Bell

Davenport