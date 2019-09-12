The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was established in 1988 to review the science on our climate. Its has reviewed thousands of scientific papers from over 195 member countries.
Its most recent report from 2018 states that we need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030, and by 100 percent by 2050 to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius, which is the level necessary to keep our planet from experiencing the worst effects of climate change.
The climate crisis threatens our civilization, and our grandchildren’s lives depend upon our action. Our government is not taking this seriously.
You may have heard of the Global Climate Strike. This is an international effort spearheaded by Greta Thunberg, a Swedish schoolgirl who has ignited the world with her calls for action.
She stood alone before the U.N. Climate Change Summit in 2018 and stated, "I want you to act as if our house is on fire. Because it is." She is joined by the group, 350.org, in asking for a week of mass action across the world between Sept, 20-27.
They call upon youth, parents and all concerned citizens to demand an end to the age of fossil fuels. There are strikes and rallies scheduled in more than 150 countries, with some events scheduled at local high schools and colleges.
There is also a rally scheduled for interested citizens from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m., Sept. 27 at 920 Middle Road in Bettendorf. Check it out on Facebook at Global Strike for Climate, QC.
Lori O’Dell McCollum
Rock Island