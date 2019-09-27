I am horrified by the burning of the Amazon rain forest. The people clear land by fire to make a living on cattle and palm oil. The fire gets out of control and destroys trees and ecosystems resulting in loss of soil by erosion, loss of habitat for people and wildlife and increase in CO2 across the planet.
I am horrified but is this any different than what we did and are doing to our land, water and air here in Iowa and the U.S. with industrial agriculture and CAFOs?
It is different in that the Amazon fire is fast — 3-4 months while the destruction of our land, lakes, rivers and the Gulf of Mexico is slow — over 100 years through the use of chemicals, no rotation of crops and loss of filter strips.
It is not different as the reason for both is that people are trying to make a living. It is not different as the end result for both is the same: destruction of the land, water and air.
We are all horrified. We are all guilty. We all need to change. The first step is learning. Watch the movie "Right to Harm." Support local farmers and your local CSAs (Community Supported Agriculture). Support the moratorium on CAFOs in order to stop more confinements from being built in Iowa.
Start changing to save ourselves and our precious resources.
Charlene Lange
Iowa City