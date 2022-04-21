Letter: Save public schools

We need to protect our schools and teachers. Schools are the heart of communities. When rural communities lose their schools, the community dies. No families or businesses want to move to a town without a school. Just look at the small towns in eastern Iowa that lost their schools. Houses and businesses sit abandoned because people move away and no one will buy them.

When privatization happens in urban school districts, it creates racial, economic and disability segregation. Private schools can cherry-pick which kids they enroll. There are no equal education rights in private schools.

Some groups are stoking racist fears to make a profit. They claim our teachers have a "sinister agenda" and are indoctrinating our children. They claim teachers are teaching "critical race theory" to make white children ashamed of their heritage. Not only is this untrue, it has a deeper purpose. So, what is the end-game of Critical Race Theory fear-mongering? The complete privatization of public schools. Some groups are stoking racist fears to make a profit....at the expense of our public schools. If they take away funding for public schools and drive away teachers from public schools, they eliminate the competition for their private schools, and increase the revenue for their private schools.

Don't let the idea that a church or non-profit entity is running that private school fool you. It is still about increasing the income from that business...which in this case is a private school. It's all about the money, and our public schools system will be destroyed in that quest for money.

Deb VanderGaast

Tipton

