Proverbs 22:28 tells us not to remove the ancient landmark that our ancestors set up. I hope and pray the Rock Island County Historical Society and historic preservationists succeed in preventing the demolition of our beautiful courthouse.
It's a shame to destroy beautiful buildings like these because they can't be replaced.
At one time the building had six domes. The main dome towered 154 feet over the 60-room building. The courthouse was designed in 1895 by the architectural firm Gunn & Curtis of Kansas City in a style called, on different occasions, Spanish Renaissance or Roman. Built by Rock Island contractor and stone cutter Charles J. Larkin, it was dedicated in 1897. The estimated cost was $112,201, not including the heating system and furnishings.
The cost today would be about $3 million, assuming the required craftsmen could even be found.
The marvelous interior was every bit as beautiful as the exterior and fortunately much of that beauty remains.
Yes, I know the interior of the building needs remodeling but it does not have structural problems. I believe this building could provide space for rent or lease for lawyers, doctors, chiropractors, dentists and the big courtrooms for teaching, etc.
As William Morris said in 1889: "These old buildings do not belong to us only ... they have belonged to our forefathers and they will belong to our descendants unless we play them false. They are not our property to do as we like with. We are only trustees for those that come after us."
Oscar Perez
Moline