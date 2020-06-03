Letter: Save the postal service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some years ago, Somning, a young Cambodian monk, was attending St. Ambrose University in Davenport. One amenity of the United States that greatly amazed him was the post office. He was surprised that there were mail boxes throughout the city where he could put letters to mail. It was a major revelation that he could put in a letter and depend on it to go into the mail system and to Cambodia.

I tell you this story because of what has been in the Quad-City Times about the dire financial situation of the post office. The Times reported that part of the reason for the bad financial situation is the postal department has to pay ahead on retirement funds. The president has tweeted he won’t sign a bill to give the post office more funding.

It is vitally important that the post office continues to be a reliable source of mailing in the United States. It’s really beyond the imagination that there wouldn’t be a United States Post Office. Like the military it is an institution we have depended on since early in the founding of the United States.

The president has destroyed so many American traditions but this is the oldest that he has threatened to destroy. It’s an institution that needs to continue to be funded by the federal government.