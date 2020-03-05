Letter: Save the Rock Island County Courthouse

Many of us have fond memories of doing research in the Rock Island County courthouse. It is a beautiful building inside and out, and it deserves to be saved. The courthouse has always represented the "strength of the law" with its solid stone construction.

The proposal put forward by Mr. Joe Lemon makes great economic sense and historical preservation of the highest degree. When we look at the past local projects he has completed: the Abbey in Bettendorf and the train station in Rock Island, both are on the tax rolls and add to the local economy. Please consider saving the Rock Island County courthouse and taking the offer presented by Mr. Lemon. I'm a property taxpayer in Rock Island.

Judith Belfer

Rock Island

