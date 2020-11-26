Letter: Save the trees

As Midwesterners recovering from the derecho and other storms, let’s not blame the trees. Our landscape is more barren by the day due in part to winds and lightning, but also to a spate of intentional tree felling. Trees provide shade, privacy, food, noise barrier, beauty and protection, not to mention oxygen.

By removing trees we’re also eliminating the calming calls of birds, squirrels and cicadas. Many trees have been here much longer than us and, left uncut, will continue to stand tall beyond our own lifespans (including dead ones that offer sustenance or shelter to a myriad of organisms).

For even some diseased trees there are remedies short of the chainsaw. If difficult pruning is in order, a good tree service will serve the needs of the tree and not just its own: one precarious branch need not topple the trunk too. After all, we inhabit a property for only about a decade on average. And the tree? Who knows.

Mike McCarthy, Jr.

Bettendorf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0