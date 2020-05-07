Letter: Save your life
topical

Letter: Save your life

{{featured_button_text}}

During the coronavirus pandemic President Trump has shown more concern for the health of the American economy (and his re-election) than for the health of the American people.

As the virus devastated the people and economy of China, Trump downplayed the danger to our country. He took no steps to prepare people or healthcare systems for an outbreak here. He gave conflicting advice about how to protect ourselves and even touted unproven treatments and dangerous suggestions like ingesting disinfectants (then claiming he was only joking).

He takes no responsibility for his failures of leadership in the crisis and instead blames China, the World Health Organization, Democrats, etc., for the deaths, medical shortages and devastation of the economy. He passes difficult decisions of when to reopen business to state governors, but then criticizes them when they don’t act immediately. He even supports protests against public safety measures by people touting automatic weapons, calling them "good people".

In January, President Trump claimed to champion health care for Americans, vowing to protect Medicare and patients with pre-existing conditions. The coronavirus has exposed many deficiencies in our health care system and caused many to lose jobs and employer-based insurance. But Trump has refused to open enrollment in the Affordable Care Act to provide insurance for these newly unemployed. In fact, he continues to support a legal challenge to the ACA that would completely repeal the law, including protection for pre-existing conditions.

Be a health care voter. The life you save may be your own.

Frank Samuelson

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Get rid of managed care

Most people in Illinois probably do not know what managed care Medicaid is or what a pharmacy benefit manager does. Managed care organizations (MCOs) get paid by the state (the taxpayer) to administer the Medicaid benefit to Illinois residents. Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) administer the prescription benefits on behalf of health plans and MCOs.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Over the edge

My morning routine, prior to and during our COVID-19 quarantine, has remained consistent: By 7 a.m. I am sipping coffee (thanks to my personal barista husband) and watching 'CBS This Morning,' all while reading the newspaper on my Kindle. Today’s issue (April 29th) is unbearable. Why? Because I’m seriously considering trading my cup of joe for a bottle of Orin Swift Cellars' Zinfandel. Carson Bodnarek’s description of Swift’s 8 Years in the Desert is making my mouth water and my credit card itch at this early hour. His tantalizing description of this great-sounding wine has thrown me over the edge, delightfully!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News