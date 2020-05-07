Letter: Save your life

During the coronavirus pandemic President Trump has shown more concern for the health of the American economy (and his re-election) than for the health of the American people.
As the virus devastated the people and economy of China, Trump downplayed the danger to our country. He took no steps to prepare people or healthcare systems for an outbreak here. He gave conflicting advice about how to protect ourselves and even touted unproven treatments and dangerous suggestions like ingesting disinfectants (then claiming he was only joking).
He takes no responsibility for his failures of leadership in the crisis and instead blames China, the World Health Organization, Democrats, etc., for the deaths, medical shortages and devastation of the economy. He passes difficult decisions of when to reopen business to state governors, but then criticizes them when they don’t act immediately. He even supports protests against public safety measures by people touting automatic weapons, calling them "good people".
In January, President Trump claimed to champion health care for Americans, vowing to protect Medicare and patients with pre-existing conditions. The coronavirus has exposed many deficiencies in our health care system and caused many to lose jobs and employer-based insurance. But Trump has refused to open enrollment in the Affordable Care Act to provide insurance for these newly unemployed. In fact, he continues to support a legal challenge to the ACA that would completely repeal the law, including protection for pre-existing conditions.
Be a health care voter. The life you save may be your own.
Frank Samuelson
Moline
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!