Letter: Saving opossums

We all know what opossums look like. Not one of God’s cute creatures. They have sharp, pointed teeth, a tail like a rat, and are short-legged and fat, normally. And they are very slow-moving, especially when crossing a street — which may be hot pavement.
Did you know that the opossums are our first line of defense against Lyme disease – a horrible debilitating infection which can make you sicker than anything? Some people infected with the disease have become so handicapped, they must use a walker. Some also lose their teeth to this insidious disease.
So how do these ugly creatures, the opossums, help us? Because they are low to the ground with fat bellies, they attract the ticks which spread Lyme disease. Each night our little homely friends comb their bellies and destroy the ticks. According to a PBS special, on average a single opossum will destroy 96 ticks per night. So let’s not try to kill or harm the opossum — just give them room to go about collecting ticks for us.
Judith Belfer
Davenport