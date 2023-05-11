Equality versus equity.

I've been pondering exactly what the Biden administration means by equity for all. For example, two school students have equal access to an education. One works hard and gets an "A." The second, even if more gifted, does not work as hard and gets a "C." Therefore, the equitable thing to do is to downgrade the "A" student to a "B+" and elevate the "C" student to a "B-."

As of May 1, the same is true for a home mortgage loan. The person who works hard to save for a down payment and pays their bills on time for a higher credit score, will now pay more in interest and fees. The second person who may have a higher income, goes out to dine and on vacations. They don't save as much and may have a lower credit rating. To achieve equity, the saver's increased costs will be used to lower those of the non-saver. What's happened to equality and fairness?

The progressive left has taken over the Democrats. Criminals have more rights than victims. Biological men compete in sports with women. Student loans paid by taxpayers. And the list goes on with more to come. Say goodbye to equality and fairness.

Denny Hall

Camanche