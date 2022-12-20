 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Quad-City Times is partnering with DuTrac Community Credit Union who are sponsoring 1,875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Letter: Say hello to our volunteers

Letters logo

It is not to late to bring in your gifts to be wrapped by Bend of the River Pilot Club at Books a Million. All money raised from your donations stay in the Quad Cities.

Some of the groups we help are the Honor Flights, Handicapped Development Center plus the brain injury groups. We will be there until Christmas Eve.

Pilot is a service organization dedicated to helping those mentioned.

Please come by and say hello to one of our volunteers and while getting gifts wrapped learn something about our wonderful organization. Perhaps you have extra time that you would help us. Hope to see you at Books a Million.

Nancy Rudnick

Bend of the River Pilot Club

People are also reading…

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Where is the GOP's outrage?

Letter: Where is the GOP's outrage?

Just a quick review of the last two years — Republicans were outraged over election and voter registration fraud. U.S. Rep. Miller-Meeks, Repu…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News