Letter: Say hello to our volunteers

It is not to late to bring in your gifts to be wrapped by Bend of the River Pilot Club at Books a Million. All money raised from your donations stay in the Quad Cities.

Some of the groups we help are the Honor Flights, Handicapped Development Center plus the brain injury groups. We will be there until Christmas Eve.

Pilot is a service organization dedicated to helping those mentioned.

Please come by and say hello to one of our volunteers and while getting gifts wrapped learn something about our wonderful organization. Perhaps you have extra time that you would help us. Hope to see you at Books a Million.

Nancy Rudnick

Bend of the River Pilot Club

Davenport