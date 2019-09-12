Please identify the Midwest communities devastated (brought to ruin) by failure to grow the population.
Iowans’ "real" incomes have grown 4 percent over the last 10 years compared with zero for the nation.
Most politicians cite "expanded tax base" as the reason for a larger population. They fail to mention that more people need more infrastructure and schools, produce more waste and pollution, require larger class sizes and more jails, etc.
The new tax income has to cover the outflow. That is seldom a net gain in anything meaningful due to the inefficiency of government. Show me how higher population enhances life.
Ask the Asian, European, Indian people how they flourish in big populations. Visit New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles or Chicago. Live the wonderful life of confined space, white-knuckle commutes, high cost-of-living, and then tell me we are devastated by too few people.
Some want to bring the best and the brightest immigrants from the countries where they are needed the most. What kind of benevolence is that? Others want to coddle and nurture the poor and the downtrodden running from less productive societies to a "better" life here. That would be most of the world’s population. When do we run out of room, resources and quality of life?
Let’s see the numbers. Drive on Kimberly Road during rush hour. Drive on Interstate-80 anytime. Feel the stress? Have you flown anywhere lately? How does it make sense to simply add people?
Let’s elect people who want to make life better, not make it miserably crowded.
Bill Wohlford
Bettendorf