Letter: Say no to Joe

According to their March 4 editorial, the Quad City Times appears to believe that Joe Biden most closely represents the views of everyday Americans. Never mind the fact that Biden tried to cut Social Security on three separate occasions and has considered raising the retirement age. Never mind that as many as 600,000 Iraqi civilians and nearly 5,000 U.S. troops are dead because of the lies Biden sold — and ignore that this also led to the rise of ISIS. Never mind that Biden repealed the Glass-Steagall Act that led to the 2008 crash and the 7 million Americans who lost their homes because of this, and pay no attention to who Biden voted to bail out (hint: it wasn’t we the people).

On issue after issue, we are supposed to believe that "Lunchbox Joe" Biden has the working class in mind. Should we simply ignore the fact that 45,000 people die every year due to lack of healthcare and simply be content with the "Affordable" Care Act? Should we ignore the hundreds of thousands of jobs that were outsourced because of Biden’s support for NAFTA?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Can the Quad City Times really claim that there isn’t a wealthy donor class propping up a candidate who is somehow markedly worse than the 2016 Democratic candidate and who Iowa has rejected three different times? I can only hope that our brothers and sisters in Illinois have the good sense to see Biden for who he truly is.