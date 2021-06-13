Letter: Say thanks

With all the negativity and malice toward those who bravely serve and protect our families, it is important to support those who wear the badge as local police department and sheriff's department peace officers. Every day, thousands of law enforcement officers across the country leave their families at home while they faithfully protect the communities they serve. They say goodbye to their families, not knowing if, when, or in what condition they will arrive home. Yet every day, these heroes continue to uphold and defend the oath they took to protect the community.

I am participating, and inviting the residents of the Quad Cities to join me and millions of other Americans, in showing these law enforcement officers our respect and appreciation, as well as offering prayers for their safety.

There are many ways you can show your support to those who serve. For example, invite the police chief, local sheriff, and their law enforcement officers to your church so that the entire congregation can pray for and thank them in person. Prepare a few personal hand-written notes of encouragement for an officer. When you see them in public, simply hand them the note and let them know you are thankful for their service to the community.

Richard Stimmel

Maquoketa

