I am a single, working Iowa mother who was sexually assaulted at 14 by a high school football player and again, two years later, by my married, successful boss — father to daughters. I was damaged by all of this, but they were unchanged. They live their lives without consequence.
They feel no remorse for what they took from me. I have recovered, mostly. I cry as I write this to you, but I’m only human.
For many years, I felt shame and guilt for having “participated” in my assault. I did not fight hard — I was scared. I just wanted it to be over quickly. I was disoriented both times, even though I was completely sober. I was forever changed. I was too ashamed to go forward.
Sex assault is a crime of opportunity. It is a crime that may only be perpetrated once, but for that one time alone in the darkness of secrecy, it may have occurred. It is a crime that carries few repercussions for the perpetrators, but lifelong consequences victims. Most victims are criticized, ostracized, and harassed. Stop the violence. End the silence. All Americans deserve to feel safe.
I feel abandoned by you now. You represent me and all American women – 1 in 6 – who have suffered an attempted or completed sex assault.
Please be my voice in Washington. Call for an investigation – if he is innocent, there should be no fear. If he is guilty, simply find someone more suitable to fill the seat.
Leonardine Utecht
Stanton, Iowa