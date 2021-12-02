Letter: Scary

What is going on with the Republican Party these days? The party has decided to appeal to many uneducated, uninformed, misinformed, social media illiterate citizens. These voters can be manipulated to vote for MAGA-type candidates. These are the core of the base the leaders rely on to win future elections and destroy democracy. An attempted violent coup was not successful. As a result, the GOP has worked unceasingly on dismantling democracy by attacking voting rights.
Republicans have been systematically undermining democracy by eroding citizen voting rights, beginning at the state level. We see this in Iowa under the leadership of our state senator, Roby Smith. At least 30 other Republican-led states have taken similar actions to suppress the vote. At the federal level, Republicans refused to pass a voting rights bill.
If Republicans are successful in changing voting laws to benefit themselves in future elections, I see the U.S. as an autocratic government similar to Nicaragua. Imagine the Republican legislators and right-wing media stars Kevin McCarthy, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and Josh Hawley in important roles in a newly formed autocratic government.
That vision should scare us all. The educated, informed, media savvy voters need to pay attention to what is going on in our states and country. We need to vote as if our democracy is under attack. Republicans are hoping that voters remain unaware ... until it is too late.
Faith Endresen
Davenport