Letter: Schilling is real

"I'm also Catholic. I am pro-choice." These are the verbatim words spoken by Mariannette Miller-Meeks on May 31, 2018, at a forum, regarding whether she would appeal the 2018 legislative bill banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

I strongly encourage you to Google the video and watch it.

Miller-Meeks claims she "misspoke."

The last time I "misspoke," I said "east" when I should have said "west."

Our morals and beliefs are deeply ingrained in who we are; they are a part of our every day lives and not something we "misspeak" about.

As June nears and we have the privilege to chose who we want to represent the Republican Party to beat Rita Hart, let's make sure we choose the candidate that has always been, and will always be, pro-life.

Bobby Schilling is a Catholic, pro-life father of 10, grandfather of 13, a business owner and a hardworking man of faith. Bobby Schilling is real. What you see is what you get.

Help keep Iowa great and send Bobby Schilling to represent us in Washington, D.C. He will not disappoint.

Claudia Ridenour

Bettendorf

