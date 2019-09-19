There are compelling reasons to consider Bobby Schilling in Iowa's 2nd congressional district based on his experience. If we elect a freshman that person will go through a period of orientation and "groping around" before becoming effective.
This will not be the case if we return Schilling to Congress. During his first weeks as a congressman, Bobby Schilling went to Afghanistan to get firsthand information about our troops on the ground. Schilling’s industrious efforts won him a seat on the House Armed Services Committee. This put him in a strong position to support the Rock Island Arsenal, a facility that is crucial to the regional economy and that plays an important national defense role. His work resulted in crucial improvements in the National Defense Authorization Act that benefited local facilities.
The Joint Munitions Command (JMC) headquarters is one of several important commands on the Arsenal. Its facilities in the 2nd District are crucial to the success of our military. Even though Schilling was at that time an Illinois congressman, he made sure, as part of supporting the JMC, his staff was familiar with the JMC facility in Middletown, Iowa.
Bobby Schilling was an effective supporter of all the commands on the Arsenal.
With Russia and China becoming more aggressive, it is crucial that we provide our forces the support they need. The best way to do that is to put a congressman in place who really understands the details and the issues. That would be Bobby Schilling.
Bill Bloom
LeClaire