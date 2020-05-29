Letter: Schilling will get things done

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to urge my fellow Iowa Republicans to vote in the primary June 2nd. You can verify your polling location by contacting the Scott County auditor's web page.

While the media has not given it much coverage, the Republicans have won two congressional districts in special elections in the last month. The polls for Republicans look exceedingly positive in Iowa. We have a real opportunity to pick up another seat by flipping Iowa's 2nd District over to the Republican column. The importance of removing Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House of Representatives cannot be over estimated.

We are blessed to have two great candidates for this race: State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Bobby Schilling. I would like to urge my fellow Republicans to seriously consider voting for Schilling in this race. Schilling is a fighter with a proven history of taking on difficult challenges and overcoming them. His life story is one of overcoming obstacles and succeeding.

Schilling is the more consistently conservative candidate. He has congressional experience that will help him hit the ground running. He will support the president's policies. Schilling will listen to his constituents. He will get things done.

Bill Bloom

LeClaire

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0