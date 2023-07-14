Marc Theissen writes that statewide school choice is the answer to the terrible disparity between primary school success and college access between students of color and white students.

He blames being stuck in “failing schools” without looking at why the schools fail. It is the many causes and the results of poverty that must be addressed if students of color are to be able to compete with economically better off white students. Families that move often, families whose incomes do not provide regular nutritious meals, families where the parents' work schedules do not permit either homework assistance or involvement with schooling, families lacking access to health-care, these and more poverty effects handicap predominantly students of color.

In Iowa roughly half of the counties have no private schools, and in those that do, 80% are associated with religions that may or may not fit the family’s beliefs. State oversight of private schools is minimal compared to the state restrictions on public schools. The recent school choice legislation specifically prohibits any state rule imposition on private schools taking advantage of the new funding despite the recent restrictions on what can be taught, books that can be read, and how teachers are allowed to teach in public schools.

“Failing schools” is a ruse for failing to address structural societal problems that impact education and life for people of color and school choice is not the answer.

Glenn Leach

Davenport