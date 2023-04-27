I read in Sunday's QC-Times that Neil Armstrong Elementary's therapy dog, Akin, is retiring and I wanted to say, "thank you" to him and his dedicated handlers for many years of service to students and staff.

I know that Akin has had many duties at school. He has been a comfort to those who have been sad. He has been a reading buddy to many, some of whom may have been too shy to read in front of people but loved reading to this very special dog. He has been a playtime friend and a fuzzy face that would bring a smile to everyone who saw him at school.

I know he has been all these things and many more. All therapy dogs in our school systems are. I have the opportunity to see it on a daily basis as it is my honor and joy to be one of Fletcher's therapy dog handlers at Mark Twain Elementary. Therapy dogs have a vital role in our schools and change the lives of both students and staff.

Ron Johnson

Davenport