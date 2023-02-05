A big thanks goes to Charles Mathews for his nostalgic Feb. 1 letter entitled, "Planned demolition of Central Jr. High brings flood of memories." Though I went to Washington Jr. High, it brought back memories of my elementary-school-aged thrills at Central.

I took children's Saturday classes for a few years there. During the break in the middle of each two-hour class, my classmates and I would tiptoe as far as we dared through the skywalk that connected Central with the mysterious building on the other side. Our goal was to set foot on the carpet of the building's entrance way, with its hotel-like decor strewn with austere-looking antique furniture. Every Saturday we'd inch closer and closer before chickening out and running back to home base.

One Saturday, a handful of us reached the promised land — only to be greeted by a booming, disembodied voice. "You kids get outta here!" it bellowed. We ran back faster than we ever had and slid into our seats with angelic smiles plastered to our faces.

The next Saturday, we nervously returned to class, fearing that our teacher would scold us for invading the luxurious living quarters of some Rock Island bigwig. But nothing was ever said, so we resumed our mission.

Sadly, we never again emulated our short-lived accomplishment. Oh well.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island