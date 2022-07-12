 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Schools don't feel safe

Letters logo

Students, teachers, and staff deserve to learn, work, and build community in a place that feels safe and comfortable and caters to the learning process. Unfortunately, with the high prevalence of mass shootings and our elected leaders utilizing inflammatory rhetoric against teachers, our schools simply do not feel safe.

Gun violence is a uniquely United States public health emergency that transcends schools, permeating through the fabrics of our community gathering spaces. The research is clear: Universal background checks, required permits, safe storage laws, and a nationwide ban on assault weapons all prevent instances of gun violence (Butkus et al., 2018). Although the recent bipartisan gun safety bill is a start, it includes none of the above measures.

Additionally, the combative rhetoric used by our state officials has affected the way some community members view educators. This messaging comes from state officials, circulates through parents, and gets passed onto the students, causing general disrespect and disregard for teachers’ authority in the classroom.

People are also reading…

The fate of Iowa’s public education system largely rests in the hands of our elected officials. Our current state leadership is only fanning the flames of these issues. We must elect new, common-sense candidates such as Dr. Mary Kathleen Figaro for Senate District 47, Deb VanderGaast for Senate District 41, Admiral Mike Franken for US Senate, Christina Bohannan for US Representative, and Deidre DeJear for governor. It is not too late to turn Iowa’s educational system back in the right direction.

Rishi Wagle

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: And they said nothing

Letter: And they said nothing

As the January 6 hearings have revealed, you were duped, Trump is a fraud. He made a fool of himself and tried to make fools out of all the pe…

Letter: A commitment to the mail

Letter: A commitment to the mail

It is a great honor to serve East Moline as your new postmaster. In my years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the …

Letter: Integrity still matters

Letter: Integrity still matters

I have relatives who vote Republican and readily share their reasoning for supporting Republican candidates. They admit to being distrustful o…

Letter: On guns and abortion

Letter: On guns and abortion

We have people that didn’t get vaccinated, people that follow MAGA, people that expect weapons of mass destruction in their hands, and people …

Letter: How to cure inflation

Letter: How to cure inflation

The greatest tool to cure inflation is settling the proxy war in Ukraine and stopping plotting China's demise. Ukraine is a mere distraction b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News