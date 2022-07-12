Letter: Schools don't feel safe

Students, teachers, and staff deserve to learn, work, and build community in a place that feels safe and comfortable and caters to the learning process. Unfortunately, with the high prevalence of mass shootings and our elected leaders utilizing inflammatory rhetoric against teachers, our schools simply do not feel safe.

Gun violence is a uniquely United States public health emergency that transcends schools, permeating through the fabrics of our community gathering spaces. The research is clear: Universal background checks, required permits, safe storage laws, and a nationwide ban on assault weapons all prevent instances of gun violence (Butkus et al., 2018). Although the recent bipartisan gun safety bill is a start, it includes none of the above measures.

Additionally, the combative rhetoric used by our state officials has affected the way some community members view educators. This messaging comes from state officials, circulates through parents, and gets passed onto the students, causing general disrespect and disregard for teachers’ authority in the classroom.

The fate of Iowa’s public education system largely rests in the hands of our elected officials. Our current state leadership is only fanning the flames of these issues. We must elect new, common-sense candidates such as Dr. Mary Kathleen Figaro for Senate District 47, Deb VanderGaast for Senate District 41, Admiral Mike Franken for US Senate, Christina Bohannan for US Representative, and Deidre DeJear for governor. It is not too late to turn Iowa’s educational system back in the right direction.

Rishi Wagle

Bettendorf