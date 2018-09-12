I am taking the opportunity to write this letter about violence awareness in our schools. I personally believe that there is always a possibility that a school could be threatened by violence. The location does not matter. There is always the looming possibility that something could happen, but it does not seem like students anywhere are prepared if something were to happen.
No one can realistically stop every violent act in a school, but with proper knowledge, it can be contained. I suggest that the community becomes more active and teaches the young adults what they should do in a situation like that. The teachers could be taught what to do, and they could teach students. Maybe each school does it together. Knowledge is one of the best defenses we can put with our students.
Jay Miller
Davenport