It is not fair for taxpayers that don’t have children in school to support school systems via property taxes for the rest of their lives. Since most of us received 12 years of public education, I am proposing that we should only have to pay taxes that support school systems for 12 years.
If you have children in school, then you would continue to pay until all your kids have graduated. I call it a “user tax.” In my view this idea passes the common sense test and it is a way to further reduce the tax burden for residents of Rock Island County. It may also prompt our broken educational system to leverage technology to deliver knowledge, reduce administrative expenses and obscene salaries of many school administrators, and reduce unnecessary educational infrastructure.
I just don’t see a return on investment for the money we are spending on education. According to the Pew Research Center, “U.S. students’ academic achievement still lags that of their peers in many other countries.” We need a new approach to education and one that does not unfairly burden the taxpayer.
Jim Uribe
Davenport