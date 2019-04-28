I am disappointed by the endless foot-dragging of the Scott County Board of Supervisors on transparency and citizen engagement. It seems we live in the county that time forgot. While the rest of the world embraces technology to increase communication, Scott County clings to the past.
I can monitor I-74 bridge construction online, but I can’t listen to the county engineer’s report on road repairs online.
I can download an audio book from the library online, but I can’t listen to county leaders discuss a $92 million budget.
The supervisors maintain that if people want to participate in their government, they can attend a meeting on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. It's downright out-of-touch.
Tyler Mitchell
Davenport