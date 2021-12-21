Letter: Scott County doesn't need large juvenile detention center

Scott County has started some good programs to cut down on youth crime, but we have more work to do. In its first year, the school mediation program has already stopped dozens of fights and discouraged repeat conflicts! Between it, the new Youth Assessment Program, and the already-decreasing rate of juvenile incarceration, it seems that Scott County's youth crime rates are headed in the right direction.

With these improvements, it is a waste of funding to build a 40-60 bed juvenile detention center. The proposed center will not be completed for several years, and is already larger than necessary. By the time the center is finished, the county's new prevention programs will be well-established. It is not very likely that Scott County will need 40-60 minors to be detained then, since we don't even need that size of center now!