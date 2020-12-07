Letter: Scott County elections were fair

I want to comment on the Iowa District 2 congressional election and recount. I helped with absentee ballot processing in Scott County. I found the quality controls to be tight and well-managed. The absentee ballot process was rock solid.

Teams were formed from a Republican, a Democrat and an independent. When a sealed box of ballots was opened, on the outside there were initials, a date stamp and the number of ballot envelopes. Next, we counted the envelopes in the box to validate that the count on the box was correct. Validation of signatures followed this step, followed by removing the ballots from envelopes to prepare them for processing in the voting machines. The number of ballots was validated at each step.

My team once encountered a variance in a count of envelopes to ballots. We went back and recounted envelopes until we found the stack that had an extra envelope in it, then we re-validated totals.

In the ballots we worked with, we found a handful of ballots which had signature issues and were sent to a higher level of judges for review. This team was also bi-partisan. Of the ballots submitted for review, most were approved for voting except for one that clearly had the wrong name signed.